Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nevro were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $147.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.25. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

