Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after buying an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,734,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,421,286 shares of company stock valued at $156,395,896. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

