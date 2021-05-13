Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $541.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,515.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $662.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.07. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

