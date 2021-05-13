Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,100 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

