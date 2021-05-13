Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,700 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

SYNH stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

