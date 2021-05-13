Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.