Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hanger were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hanger by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hanger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNGR opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $929.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

