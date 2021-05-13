Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HVRRY stock opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.