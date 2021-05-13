Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.
HVRRY stock opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
