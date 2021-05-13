Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €139.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.41 ($111.07).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €135.70 ($159.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

