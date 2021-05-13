Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. 96,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,418. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

