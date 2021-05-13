Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.74. 614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

