Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Downgraded by Numis Securities

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,019 ($26.38) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,994 ($26.05). Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,694.33 ($22.14).

Shares of LON:HL traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,772 ($23.15). 607,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,646.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

