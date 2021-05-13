Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.75) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HARP. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 572,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,873. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 303,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 154,982 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

