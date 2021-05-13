HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIOP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $3.07 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $661.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 2,648,342 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 712.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 538,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 472,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 446,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 311,144 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

