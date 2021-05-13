Head-To-Head Comparison: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) versus Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostage and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A Avinger $9.13 million 10.55 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.32

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Biostage and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avinger has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.52%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -547.84% -268.41% Avinger -226.95% -234.16% -69.35%

Volatility and Risk

Biostage has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avinger beats Biostage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

