Head-To-Head Contrast: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) vs. Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 362.18%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.92%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -382.11% -986.16% -179.22% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -22.28% -17.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 6.50 -$16.46 million ($21.62) -0.11 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.26 million ($16.99) -1.64

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program, TP-2021 for use in combination with ProNeura technology for treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including non-clinical evaluation of the ProNeura platform in malaria prophylaxis. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

