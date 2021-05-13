Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.03). Health Catalyst reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.6% in the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.06. 378,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,621. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $59.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

