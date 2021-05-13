HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €87.10 ($102.47).

Shares of HFG stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) on Thursday, reaching €63.38 ($74.56). 684,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.73. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a 52 week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.56.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

