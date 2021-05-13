Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €101.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €94.52 ($111.20) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.33.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

