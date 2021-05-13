Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Sells $1,826,687.96 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HSIC opened at $78.63 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

