Héroux-Devtek (HRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

HRX stock opened at C$15.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$568.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$8.95 and a 12-month high of C$17.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.74.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.10.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.