Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$21.00 at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRX. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.10.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of HRX opened at C$15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$568.29 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$8.95 and a 1 year high of C$17.31.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.