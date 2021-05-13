Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

HGV stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. 1,025,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,142. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.96 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.