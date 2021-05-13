Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Achieves $28.80 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and $1.13 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00087765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.54 or 0.01099564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00113373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063447 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

