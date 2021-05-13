Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 609,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.72% of Hologic worth $138,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.