HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $94,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,151.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMST opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

