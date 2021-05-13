Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,235.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,951.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.