Howard H. Yu Sells 35,021 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Envista stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

