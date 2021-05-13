HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in HSBC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HSBC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.