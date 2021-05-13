Hudock Inc. Acquires 598 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $10,527,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,703,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 953,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 769,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average is $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

