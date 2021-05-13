Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Huize has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $335.11 million and a PE ratio of 645.65.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huize during the first quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huize during the first quarter worth $354,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huize during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huize during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

