Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

