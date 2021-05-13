HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.60

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 15515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HUYA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 944.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 238,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 30.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 55.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HUYA by 254.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

