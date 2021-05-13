IAC/InterActiveCorp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of IAC opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $359,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,807,000 after acquiring an additional 94,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

