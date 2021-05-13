Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €15.00 by Barclays

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €15.00 ($17.65) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBE. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.52 ($14.73).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

