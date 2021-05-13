Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

IBDRY stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.53. 181,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,863. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

