ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $110.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International has a 52-week low of $51.48 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,247 over the last 90 days. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.