Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,499 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $188,585,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,980,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $211.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

