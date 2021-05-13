Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.