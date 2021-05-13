Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

