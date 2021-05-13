Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,847,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSE RBLX opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.14. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

