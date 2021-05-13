Ieq Capital LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $7,936,729. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $250.28 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

