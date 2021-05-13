IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 170 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.53. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $217.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

