IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 728 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $159.34 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.75 and a 200 day moving average of $188.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

