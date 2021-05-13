IFP Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,775,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,191,000.

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $122.48.

