IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 15,391 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.39% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 38.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $67,000.

KJAN stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

