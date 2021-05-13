IFP Advisors Inc Has $540,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day moving average of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

