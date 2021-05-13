IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 69,879 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,808,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13,407.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,239,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88,169.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,872 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.