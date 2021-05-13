iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ILIAF opened at $187.50 on Thursday. iliad has a 52 week low of $181.50 and a 52 week high of $191.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.33.

About iliad

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

