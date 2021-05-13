ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after buying an additional 470,188 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 40.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 30.7% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 804,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 1,339.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 214,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

